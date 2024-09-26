PS5 Pro pre-orders in Ukraine will start on October 10 — two weeks later than expected

On September 26, pre-orders for the PS5 Pro console started worldwide, and it was expected that Ukraine would not be far behind, but no miracle happened.

By information PlayStation Ukraine community, pre-orders at official Ukrainian retailers will open two weeks later — on October 10, when exclusive pre-orders on PlayStation Direct will end. On this date confirmed and on the official website of the Citrus chain.

At the same time, some of Sony’s regional websites could not cope with the large influx of people wishing to pre-order the new console, including Italian and German ones.

As a reminder, PS5 Pro official sales will start on November 7th — for a price of $699.99, customers will be offered more powerful graphics processor, advanced ray tracing and AI upscaling (Sony also announced that«about 40-50 games» will receive the PS5 5 Pro update at launch). At the same time, the information about the lack of a disk drive outraged gamers, and the next day all removable disk drives for PS5 are completely sold out at Best Buy.

Also in honor of its 30th anniversary, Sony will release a limited version of consoles and accessories — some will be available on the Ukrainian market (except for PS5 PRO 30th Anniversary Limited Edition). Here are the preliminary prices provided by the PlayStation Ukraine community: