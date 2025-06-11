The main character of «The Last of Us» will be Abby — Neil Druckmann talks about the third season

The third season of «The Last of Us» is expected to tell the story of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) — HBO has given «the green light».

The news contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2

The series’ co-creator Neil Druckmann confirmed that HBO gave the team an unexpected amount of creative freedom. The decision to make Abby is in charge in the third season will not surprise those who have played The Last of Us 2. It reveals an ambiguous story from both sides — both Ellie and Abby. The second season of the series covered the events of the first half of the game, where the player follows Ellie’s journey to Seattle. In the finale, which differs from the game version, Abby’s awakening is visible and the title «Seattle, Day One».

«I think it was good to go on that journey to end up at HBO, end up at a place that leaned into those controversial decisions, I guess. But the decisions are just what the story required, and even now, it’s like I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way. Meaning like we just ended season two , and season three is going to be starring – spoiler alert – Kaitlyn», — Druckmann says.

The show’s co-creator Craig Mazin commented the part where Abby kills Joel — a scene that became a turning point in both the game and the series. Although the atmosphere of the event is different, he says, in order to ground the show and show it from the perspective of grief, not just revenge. At the same time, the showrunner admitted that giving a character a long pause and then making him the main character is a risk. But he believes that television lacks such narrative decisions.

Druckmann and Meisin also hinted at the atmosphere of the upcoming season. According to them, this time the pace and style will be slightly different: «It’s more of a water season than a fire season». The next season will also feature the conflict between the WLF (Washington Liberation Front) and the Scarred Ones, and A rat king in an abandoned hospital.

So, the showrunners are planning both the third and fourth seasons — although The Last of Us season two finale showed a catastrophic drop in views. Spectators, to put it mildly, were dissatisfied with the second season. Many of the key scenes and characters were The ending has been changed, including the final itself. But Maisin, Druckmann, and HBO were not deterred by the massive hate.

Source: IGN