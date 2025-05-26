The second season of The Last of Us has officially ended — with a different ending than in the game

The seventh and final episode of the second season of The Last of Us has been released on HBO, and it has already received a lot of criticism from fans — in particular, because it contains a not very pleasant cliffhanger (which we already knew from previous reviews by specialized publications).

The article contains spoilers for the second season of The Last of Us.

Currently, the seventh episode of the 7.3/10 on IMDbwhich is the average rating for the season. For comparison, the highest rating (9.3) was given to the episode of the fateful meeting between Abby and Joel, while the lowest (6.9) is the episode about Dina and Ellie’s first day in Seattle.

The creators decided to slightly change the ending compared to The Last of Us Part 2 and leave it open: Abby and Ellie meet for the first time in Seattle, a shot is fired… and that’s it (in the game, at least, Ellie gets up afterwards). The camera then takes us to «, a few days before», where Abby wakes up at the WLF headquarters in Seattle, hinting that the next season will show the same three days in the city, but from the perspective of a different character.

The fact that the third season will focus on the story of the character Caitlin Deaver has already said in an interview with Catherine O’Hara, who confirmed that the appearance of psychologist Gail in the sequel is not yet planned. Also, next season, they plan to explore more deeply the conflict between the WLF (Washington Liberation Front) and the Scarred Ones, and to show the Rat King in an abandoned hospital.

Interestingly, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann originally planned an alternative ending, but ultimately left the cliffhanger in place, was perhaps the only downside of the seasonwhich critics mentioned in previous reviews (which cannot be said about the audience’s feedback).

«We were open to a different ending. We talked about it a lot, we thought about it,», — Mezin said (via GamesRadar). «Of course, we wanted to plan everything. Maybe we should just intertwine the stories. Maybe we should just move back and forth. Maybe we should try this, maybe that, and then eventually I just remember saying: “Isn’t that part of the genetics of how this story functions? It’s just part of the genetics.”»

Both seasons of The Last of Us are currently available for simultaneous viewing on Max streaming, while in Ukraine they can be legally watched on Megogo (with Ukrainian voice acting, unfortunately, not dubbed). Third — officially in developmentbut without a release date yet. And it won’t actually be the final one, because Mezin said that complete the story on it «no possibility».

The series «The Last of Us» — is an adaptation of the post-apocalyptic games of The Last of Us series by Naughty Dog. The first season told the story of smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal), who is tasked with guiding teenager Ellie (Ramsay) through the regions of the United States devastated by a parasitic fungus pandemic. The second one takes place five years later and features the key characters from The Last of Us Part 2: Abby, played by Caitlin Deaver, who will seek Joel out for revenge, Dina (Isabela Merced), who is Ellie’s new love interest, Jesse (Young Masino), and Isaac, whose roleis dubbed on television by Jeffrey Wright.