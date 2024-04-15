The main spoiler of the second season of Fallout may be in plain sight – the theory about the Brotherhood of Steel and Caesar’s Legion

The Fallout series can hide an unexpected spoiler right in front of your eyes, and it is the one that Fallout fans should be looking for: New Vegas fans should pay close attention to.

Reddit user OmegaSpartan256 puts forward an interesting theory: the Brotherhood of Steel has merged with the Caesar’s Legion faction in New Vegas.

Caesar’s Legion was the main group in the game Fallout: New Vegas, which was released in 2010. This faction was proud of its Roman aesthetics and swore allegiance to Caesar, who called himself the son of the Roman god Mars, and gave himself Latin and Roman names such as Lucius and Gaius.

This is where the theory comes in. The Brotherhood of Steel in the Fallout series have extraordinary unique names until the moment they climb the ranks in the group: Maxim, Titus, and Thaddeus are just a few of the names they know. As a Reddit user suggests, religious fanaticism makes it even more convincing that the remnants of Caesar’s Legion have moved on and formed a western branch of the Brotherhood of Steel to their liking.

There is one more significant clue. During the first season, the red-and-yellow flag of the Brotherhood of Steel can be seen from time to time. However, the Brotherhood of Steel does not use this color scheme in any of the other Fallout games. However, it is used by Caesar’s Legion.

With the first season of the Fallout series ending without being too shy about specifying New Vegas as the location, it seems that the Brotherhood of Steel hiding a secret in the form of the Caesar’s Legion would be the perfect way to set the tone for the second season. This would open up huge plot possibilities to continue the story, such as a Brotherhood of Steel Civil War, the emergence of a new force in the Wasteland, or the picking up of the pieces of New Vegas itself.

Source: gamesradar