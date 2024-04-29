The Manor Lords strategy was purchased more than 1 million times per day, with the number of simultaneous players exceeding 173,000

StrategiesAccording to the publisher of Hooded Horse, the medieval city-building simulator Manor Lords, which was released on April 26, crossed the 1 million copies sold mark on the first day. Also, the maximum number of simultaneous players in Hooded Horse exceeded 173,000.

This is the highest figure for city-planning games, sims and others like it. In particular, this means that the game surpassed such titles as Cities: Skylines and Civilization.

Since yesterday’s launch Manor Lords has already sold over 1 million copies & hit a peak Steam concurrent player count of 170k – highest ever for a city builder (or for other different genres like GSG/4x/colony sim). Congrats @LordsManor, we’re honored to serve as your publisher! pic.twitter.com/559uGRp1NO — Hooded Horse (@HoodedHorseInc) April 27, 2024

Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game with advanced city building, large-scale battles, and complex social and economic simulation. The game was developed by Slavic Magic, a studio founded by Greg Stichen. On X Twitter, he said what will be included in the game’s next patch.

Main points for the planned next patch:

-Fix all the weird homeless bugs

-Tune the archer damage

-Tune the trade oversupply mechanics (it’s too harsh and punishes regional specialization)

-Slow down the rate of the AI claiming territories — MANOR LORDS (@LordsManor) April 27, 2024

Players start Manor Lords with several groups of villagers, basic resources, and one ox. At first, they work at harvesting resources and making lumber. Eventually, the villagers move out of the camps and into houses that the players build with them, leading to the expansion of villages and towns and… more workers. However, the population sometimes needs to be subdued. The game does not always work correctly with this:

«I’ve built my first couple of houses, but families aren’t moving in. Instead, I’m still getting homeless warnings…», — wrote one player on Steam.

«I ALWAYS have 5 people who are constantly homeless, despite the fact that I have more than enough land, I can’t do anything about it», — wrote another on Reddit.