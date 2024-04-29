News Games 04-29-2024 at 21:26 comment views icon

The Manor Lords strategy was purchased more than 1 million times per day, with the number of simultaneous players exceeding 173,000

Andrii Rusanov

StrategiesAccording to the publisher of Hooded Horse, the medieval city-building simulator Manor Lords, which was released on April 26, crossed the 1 million copies sold mark on the first day. Also, the maximum number of simultaneous players in Hooded Horse exceeded 173,000.

This is the highest figure for city-planning games, sims and others like it. In particular, this means that the game surpassed such titles as Cities: Skylines and Civilization.

Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game with advanced city building, large-scale battles, and complex social and economic simulation. The game was developed by Slavic Magic, a studio founded by Greg Stichen. On X Twitter, he said what will be included in the game’s next patch.

  • Fixing all the strange mistakes of the homeless
  • Fixing damage caused by archers
  • Correcting the mechanism of the trade surplus mechanism
  • Slowing down the speed of AI territory search

Players start Manor Lords with several groups of villagers, basic resources, and one ox. At first, they work at harvesting resources and making lumber. Eventually, the villagers move out of the camps and into houses that the players build with them, leading to the expansion of villages and towns and… more workers. However, the population sometimes needs to be subdued. The game does not always work correctly with this:

«I’ve built my first couple of houses, but families aren’t moving in. Instead, I’m still getting homeless warnings…», — wrote one player on Steam.

«I ALWAYS have 5 people who are constantly homeless, despite the fact that I have more than enough land, I can’t do anything about it», — wrote another on Reddit.


