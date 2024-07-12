The metro to Vynohradar will be built by a company that was involved in «Big Construction»

The long-suffering Vynohradar metro project has every chance of getting a second wind and eventually reaching the finish line. This hope is given by the result of a new tender won by the «Avtostrada» group of companies. About said owner of the group of companies Maxim Shkil.

Interestingly, «Avtostrada» plans to start work without waiting for an advance.

«We will start the work without advances, at the expense of our working capital», ─ said Maxim Shkil.

It has not yet been announced when the Vynohradar subway will be launched. First of all, the new contractor needs to conduct a detailed analysis of the status of the work performed by the previous organizations. Next, it is necessary to compare the actual amount of work performed and the amount of work that needs to be done in accordance with existing design solutions. After that, it is necessary to adjust the project in terms of scope, type of work, and cost.

«For this purpose, Avtostrada has its own design institute with a separate underground construction unit, where employees have considerable experience in metro design. Accordingly, we will start this stage of work immediately,», ─ added Maksym Shkil.

The construction process is scheduled to begin in the coming months «». The plan is to equip 9 construction sites, where work will be organized around the clock. «Avtostrada» intends to both hire its own employees and train new specialists in metro construction. In total, it plans to employ more than 4,000 workers.

«In today’s realities, it is impossible to ensure such an approach from the very first days, as the subway construction industry has been practically lost over the past 10 years. From the very first days, Avtostrada will involve its employees, and in parallel, to reach the maximum construction schedule, we will recruit and train personnel, in fact, we will revive the metro construction industry,», says Maxim Shkil.

It is noted that the actual pace of construction will depend on the financing of the work by the state. If there are no problems with this, then in 2025 «Avtostrada» plans to reach the full pace of work around the clock in all construction sites.

The «Avtostrada» group of companies intends to invest more than $50 million in the Vynohradar metro construction project. In the coming month, the equipment required for construction will be contracted for more than $30 million. Another approximately UAH 1 billion of own and credit funds are planned to be raised in case of a delay in financing from the customer.

«This will allow us to cover short cash gaps and continue operations,» Maxim Shkil emphasized.

It is planned to spend UAH 13.79 billion to complete the construction of the metro to Vynohradar.

«Avtostrada» was one of the largest contractors of Ukravtodor under the presidential program «Big Construction».

Back in 2018, the CMU highlighted UAH 2.5 billion for the construction of the metro to Vynohradar. It was planned that two new stations will be opened by the end of 2021. But it didn’t work out as planned. The project stalled, and later it turned out that the general contractor «Kyivmetrobud» deposited money in the bank instead of financing the construction.