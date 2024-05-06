The Ministry of Defense has created an online calculator for the military’s financial support

The Ministry of Defense has launched an online calculator for the financial support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense reported this on Facebook.

«The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has launched a website for social security and support for military personnel and their families. On the platform, users can calculate the financial support for the main types of payments to the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the online calculator», — the statement said.

Military personnel can also get information about:

the procedure for calculating and paying remuneration;

one-time financial assistance in case of disability or death of a serviceman;

other social guarantees for military personnel and their families.

Two weeks ago, the Cabinet of Ministers banned men aged 18 to 60 from issuing foreign passports and passports of Ukrainian citizens outside the country. Their transfer is also prohibited.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh said that Poland was ready to help Ukraine return citizens of military age. The next day, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas made a similar statement.

April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passes a draft law in the second reading№10449on strengthening mobilization.