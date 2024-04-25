News Science and space 04-25-2024 at 16:58 comment views icon

The mysterious Inca city on Mars was attacked by «black spiders» — what did the satellite images really show?

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer

Arachnophobes can rest easy — new ESA satellite images of flocks of black spiders on Mars actually show a seasonal phenomenon common to the planet.

The dark spindle-shaped formations were spotted in the city of Inca (Mars’ southern polar region) by the Mars Express orbiter and the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter. In reality, «black spiders» — are channels 45 meters to 1 km long that appear on the planet during the Martian spring and the melting of frozen carbon dioxide.

Сотні чорних «павуків», помічених орбітальним апаратом ESA ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter. Зображення: ESA/TGO/CaSSIS
Hundreds of black «spiders» spotted by ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter. Image: ESA/TGO/CaSSIS

Gas from the lower layers expands and rises, exploding in the upper layers and carrying dark dust — these geysers form a cracked pattern resembling spiders before descending. According to the ESA, in some places geysers break through ice up to 1 meter thick.

Цифрова модель утворення міста інків на Марсі, створена за останніми даними стереокамери високої роздільної здатності супутника Mars Express. На всьому зображенні видно сліди чорних «павуків», фактично продукту запорошених газових гейзерів. Зображення: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin
A digital model of the formation of the Inca city on Mars, created using the latest high-resolution stereo camera data from the Mars Express satellite. Traces of black «spiders», actually the product of dusty gas geysers, are visible throughout the image. Image: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin

The Inca City, also known as Angustus Labyrinthus, contains many linear ridges that look like ruins — thought to be fossilized sand dunes or remnants of ancient Martian glaciers that may have left high walls of sediment as they retreated.

However, in 2002, the Mars Orbiter spacecraft discovered that the region is actually part of a circular structure approximately 86 km wide — that is, an old impact crater in fact, suggesting that the geometric ridges may be magmatic intrusions that rose through the cracked, heated crust of Mars after the impact of a space rock. The crater was then filled with sediment, which has since eroded away, partially revealing magmatic formations that resemble ancient ruins.

Source: livescience


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send