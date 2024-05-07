Intel asks motherboard makers to implement a basic processor profile by May 31

Intel is once again non-publicly requiring board manufacturers to follow the recommended default profile for processors. This time, the company asks to add a profile called «Intel Default Settings» to the BIOS options and make it enabled by default.

As a reminder, recently it became known problem with Intel Raptor Lake-S 13th and 14th generation processors with unlocked overclocking that «glitch» in games. The company believes that this is due to partners not meeting the recommended specifications for the chips. Here is Intel’s message to manufacturers:

«Intel requests that system and motherboard manufacturers provide end users with a default BIOS profile that corresponds to Intel’s recommended settings.

– The proposed name of the profile is “Intel Default Settings”.

– Intel is asking customers to implement the “Intel Default Settings” profile as the default BIOS profile by May 31, 2024.

Intel strongly recommends that the default BIOS settings ensure that the system operates within Intel’s recommended» settings.

Intel also provided specific restrictions, in particular for the Intel Core i9-14900K processor.

Motherboard manufacturers have actually already implemented the recommended settingsor are in the process of being implemented. In particular, they remove the actual power limit (4000 W) that some boards used. It was often cited as the cause of incorrect operation.

