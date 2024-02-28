The Netherlands has contracted 9 DITA software systems for Ukraine from the Czech Republic

The Netherlands has contracted 9 DITA air defense systems for Ukraine from the Czech Republic. The weapons are part of a large Dutch order for Ukraine. The order will be fulfilled by 2 arms manufacturers in the Czech Republic, including 100 modernized T-72 battle tanks.

The DITA — howitzer is a modern firepower system capable of hitting targets tens of kilometers away. Ukraine is in great need of this weapon. The Netherlands has ordered nine of these howitzers for Ukraine. The armed forces command emphasized that support for Ukraine remains a top priority for the Netherlands.

Earlier, the Netherlands ordered 100 MR-2 anti-aircraft guns from the Czech Republic, and, together with the United States and Denmark, 100 modernized T-72 battle tanks.

The MR-2 — is a simple mobile air defense system that effectively destroys drones. The T-72 — is a tank familiar to Ukrainian soldiers, transmits Defensie.nl. After the equipment has been tested, it will be sent to Ukraine.

Defence-ua transmitsMr. Kovalchuk said that an important detail of the DITA system is the high level of automation, which allowed to reduce the crew to 2 people, and the turret has an automatic shell feed. The fire control system allows receiving target markings from reconnaissance UAVs and has the option of selecting the type of ammunition to hit a particular type of target.

DITA provides a range of up to 39 kilometers. The initial rate of fire is 6 rounds per minute, the constant rate is 5 rounds per minute, and the system can leave the position in 45 seconds.