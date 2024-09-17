The new CATL battery has a service life of 15 years and a planned mileage of 1.5 million kilometers

CATL has introduced a new battery that boasts an impressive 15 years of service life or a staggering 1.5 million kilometers of range. It is designed specifically for electric buses and is called the CATL Tectrans Bus Edition.

The new battery also has the highest energy density in the industry at 175 Wh/kg. This means that buses can travel further on a single charge, increasing their efficiency and practicality. The Tectrans Bus Edition is guaranteed for 10 years or 1 million kilometers.

The new battery has been designed to withstand the rigors of daily bus operation. It has an IP69 rating, which means it is fully protected against dust, as well as being able to withstand high-pressure and high-temperature water jets. In fact, the battery can withstand being submerged in water for up to 72 hours, making it extremely resilient in harsh weather conditions.

CATL has announced that the Tectrans Bus Edition will soon enter mass production. The company has already secured partnerships with 13 vehicle manufacturers, including major players such as Yutong Bus, Golden Dragon and Dongfeng Motor. The new battery is planned to be used in 80 different bus models.

CATL currently holds 37.6% of the global automotive battery market share. The company is aggressively expanding its presence in the commercial vehicle battery market, and the Tectrans Bus Edition is another step in this direction.

Source: arenaev