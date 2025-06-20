The new Death Stranding movie from the director of «Raised by Wolves» will not be adapted into a game

Death Stranding has decided that becoming a movie is not enough — now Hideo Kojima and the studio will make an animated film.

The second adaptation will be a separate story in the familiar universe. Kojima Productions and Line Mileage animation studio are working together to create the film. The script is being written by Aaron Guzikowski, who also wrote «Raised by Wolves» for HBO Max. On Rotten Tomatos This dystopian series garnered 80% of positive ratings.

The animated Death Stranding is aimed at an adult audience. It is being created by a new but experienced studio Line Mileage — it is staffed by those who made «Castlevania», «Blood of Zeus» and «Tomb Raider» for Netflix. All their previous works have a style close to anime, so this time we should expect the same.

«As an avid gamer I can say, unequivocally, Death Stranding is the most cinematic, thought-provoking video game I have ever played», — says Line Mileage Creative Director Daniel Dominguez.

It should be noted that this is the second adaptation of Death Stranding. The first one was made by A24 with director Michael Sarnosky — It will be a full-length movie with actors. Even Norman Reedus would like to join this project. Both films currently have no release date. Kojima has not yet commented on the project directly, but he recently said that he wants to «unleash the potential of» cinema. In the meantime, we’re already behind Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is released in a few days, in which new mechanics of boss battles and base ship.

Source: PC Gamer