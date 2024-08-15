The new The Elder Scrolls game will be released on September 10, — Bethesda

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Today Bethesda Softworks released a new video for The Elder Scrolls: Castles, its new free-to-play mobile game.

In the video, the developers talked about pre-registration and the launch schedule. The Elder Scrolls: Castles will launch on September 10. Players acting as advisors to the monarch will build and manage their kingdom.

Like Bethesda’s mobile hit, Fallout Shelter, Castles will allow players to control the daily activities of their castle in real time. People will be born, lead their lives, and then die. The player makes serious decisions about the development of his dynasty. Food, wood, oil and other resources need to be produced by expanding the castle with new workshops and buildings.

Finally, outside the castle walls, at the direction of the player, adventurers will search for valuable equipment and items to further their progress. Conflicts between citizens will arise and need to be resolved, as well as other governance, rationing, and stability issues.

Bethesda offers special in-game bonuses for Castles on iOS and Android and encourages pre-registration. More than 500 thousand registrations give gems and buffs, and 1 million — premium packages and decorations. For 2 million pre-registrations, players will receive the legendary Ulfric the Stormcloak to help their kingdom.

Page games on Google Play appeared last September without any comment from Bethesda. It looks like the game will be released in a year and a few days after that.

