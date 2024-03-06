News Games 03-06-2024 at 11:22 comment views icon

The original parts of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. will be re-released. At least in Japan

Yurii Oros

News writer

Japanese digital platforms Biccamera, Neowing, and Rakuten Books have revealed that ported versions of the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. titles are already available for pre-order in Japanese digital stores. The original games will be sold together in one bundle called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy. 

These digital platforms indicate that the port of the trilogy will be available for PS4 consoles. But we can assume that it will also be released on Xbox, given the partnership between Xbox and GSC, reports S.T.A.L.K.E.R. UA TV channel. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will be released on June 27 this year.

This is not official information and should be treated with healthy skepticism. More on this topic may be revealed today on March 6 at 20:00 at the Xbox Partner Preview. However, GSC’s appearance at this show has not yet been confirmed.

