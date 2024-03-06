The Pixel 8a will get a 256 GB version and a higher price than its predecessor – media

The upcoming Pixel 8a smartphone will receive a new version with increased storage – 256 GB. Informed sources also report that the device will be available in four colors, just like the Pixel 7a.

However, the Pixel 8a will be more expensive than its predecessor. The price of the Pixel 7a is $499, and the new Pixel 8a model is expected to have a price tag of €569.90, which is approximately $618. The version with increased storage will be even more expensive at €630 (about $684). In this case, the «budget» Pixel 8a will not differ too much in terms of price from the regular Pixel 8 with a price of $699. Although the price may still change.

The Pixel 8a will be available in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (beige), Bay (light blue), and Mint (light green) colors. Last year’s Pixel 7a was also available in four colors, but only in the 128GB version. The only option for variety was a version with 5G mmWave support, which is offered by some operators for $50 more. For now, it is said that only the black version of the phone will have a 256GB storage option.

Previous leaks have indicated the 8a will have a similar form factor and design to the other already released Pixel 8 phones. It is also likely to get the same Tensor G3 chip and 8 GB of RAM as the Pixel 8. The differences will be in size. The Pixel 8a is rumored to have a 6.1-inch display.

Source: The Verge