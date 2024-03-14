The popular VLC media player will be released on Apple Vision Pro. But not very soon, because the developers have no motivation

Apple’s Vision Pro headset still lacks many of the applications familiar to iOS and macOS users. Some major developers have already stated that they are not interested in porting their apps to Vision Pro. However, the developers of the VLC media player have a different view.

In a recent interview, Jean-Baptiste Kempf, President of VideoLAN, confirmed that they are currently working on a version of VLC for Apple Vision Pro.

«We already have a version of VLC that runs on Vision Pro,» he said.

Unfortunately, it may take some time before the app becomes available in the App Store. Kempf admits that there is no motivation to actively develop an app for visionOS because of the small user base. The fact is that the number of people who own Vision Pro is really small.

Interestingly, the VideoLAN president also confirmed that he was ready to work on a version of VLC for Meta’s Quest headsets. However, the plans were postponed because there are already «many good players for the platform».

VLC — is a free and open-source media player available for many platforms, including iOS, macOS, and even tvOS. VLC supports many of the most popular audio and video codecs and is commonly used to play media files that cannot be played by players like Apple QuickTime. VideoLAN is currently working on VLC 4.0, this will be a major update that will rewrite «the entire kernel» the program.

Source: 9to5mac