The Rada refused to book employees with high salaries

The Verkhovna Rada rejected the idea of automatic reservations for persons liable for military service who receive a salary of UAH 35,000 and pay taxes.

About this reported LIGA.net MP from the Servant of the People, member of the relevant committee Ihor Kopytin.

The relevant amendments were rejected by the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The discussion took place on March 25. According to Kopytin, there were some proposals to reserve persons who receive a certain salary and pay taxes, but they were rejected “even without discussion.”

«The purpose of the draft law is to establish socially just mobilization. The actual essence of such amendments would be the principle of “war for the poor”. And this is unacceptable!”», the MP emphasized.

Mr. Kopytin noted that the committee is conducting a preliminary review.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers presented a new mobilization reservation scheme — with a minimum salary of UAH 35 thousand and a certain level of personal income tax and unified social contribution. The new concept spelled out the mechanisms of mandatory and optional reservations for businesses.

This is not the first time that the idea of booking Ukrainians with high incomes has been floated in the information space.

Even before that, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov said that the Cabinet of Ministers was considering a booking concept that would allow for the booking of specialists who pay 6,000-7,000 hryvnias in taxes per month. However, the President’s Office later rejected it.