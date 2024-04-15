The SBU has created a list of hostile accounts in X (Twitter) — there are currently 66 of them

The list of hostile Twitter accounts, compiled by the Center for Countering Disinformation and the SBU Cyber Department, includes mostly official pages of Russian politicians, government agencies, local media, and some pro-Russian bloggers.

«The list has been compiled to help social media users «X» avoid accounts that are a tool for spreading hostile disinformation and manipulation», — the Center for Countering Disinformation said in a press release.

As of April 15, the list 66 pages are specified, but Ukrainians can expand it on their own — to do so, they need to write a letter to the post office [email protected] with a link to the account under suspicion.

Last year in December, the EU launched The first investigation into the spread of disinformation on Elon Musk’s social network — though the reason was publications about the events in Gaza. Six months earlier, Twitter had taken down restrictions on pro-Kremlin media accounts.