The second «Dune» increased its global box office to $700 million despite its digital release, and «Godzilla and Kong» is approaching $500 million

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic earned $276 million in North America alone and $419 million internationally, bringing its total box office to $695.8 million in 8 weeks (despite its recent digital release).

As noted by VarietyThis is a decent figure in the post-Covid era – only 5 films in 2023, 8 in 2022, and 5 in 2021 managed to break the $700 million mark.

«Dune 2» is still the highest-grossing film of 2024 in the world, and in the domestic box office in particular. In addition to the US and Canada, the largest markets for the film were the UK ($48.8 million), China ($48.5 million), France ($42.6 million), Germany ($39.7 million), and Australia ($22.5 million).

It should be noted that the digital premiere of the second «Dune» took place on April 16, and the film is now available on Ukrainian online services, including the MEGOGO library, Kyivstar TV, SWEET.TV, and others.

Another Warner Bros/Legendary Entertainment film grosses the most at the international box office for the fourth weekend in a row — this session «Godzilla and Kong: New Empire» added $21.6 million from 77 foreign markets. The film’s international gross now stands at $313.6 million, with a global total of $485.2 million.

According to DeadlineThe largest markets for «Godzilla and Kong» were China ($119.3 million), Mexico ($30.2 million), the United Kingdom ($15.9 million), India ($14 million) and Australia ($10.7 million). In India, the film became the biggest grosser for Warner Bros. in the country, surpassing «Joker». The total worldwide box office in IMAX alone amounted to $40 million.