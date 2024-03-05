The second «Dune» showed the best opening in the history of Warner Bros. in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

Denis Villeneuve’s film debuted in Ukrainian cinemas on February 29 and earned UAH 32.6 million in its first weekend, an absolute record for Warner Bros. films in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

«Dune: Part Two» also became one of the three most successful launches of Warner Bros. films in Ukraine ever, behind only «Dune» 2021 with UAH 34.3 million and «Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald» 2018 with 39.2 million.

The amount of UAH 32.6 million does not take into account the pre-premiere screenings that took place on February 28 (for example, the report on starting fees of UAH 33 million for «Barbie»), so potentially the second «Dune» also beat Greta Gerwig’s film in Ukraine.

Worldwide, on the first weekend, «Dune: Part Two» earned $180 million — 50% more than the first part. Of this, — $97 million internationally and $81.5 million in the United States, making it the highest grossing weekend of the year in the country and the largest since the premiere of Taylor Swift’s concert movie last year in October.

«Dune: Part Two» continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s cult sci-fi novel from director Denis Villeneuve. According to the synopsis, in the sequel, Paul Atreides teams up with Chani and the Fremen (a tribe of desert people in the Dune universe) to take revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Batista, and Javier Bardem have all reprised their roles. Also, new characters are being introduced by Austin Butler (the villain Fade-Route Harkonnen), Florence Pugh (Princess Irulan) and Christopher Walken (Shaddam IV).

On Rotten Tomatoes «Dune: Part Two» currently has quite high ratings — 93% from critics and 95% from the audience.