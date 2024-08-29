The second season of The Lord of the Rings «The Lord of the Rings» is now available on Prime Video

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The series «The Lord of the Rings» is back on Prime Video with its second season — after record-breaking views and mixed reviews for the first.

Currently, the first three episodes are available for viewing on the platform, while the remaining five episodes will be released weekly until October 3.

Morved Clarke plays the young Galadriel, Charlie Vickers appears as Sauron, and Daniel Wayman tries on the image of the mysterious Stranger. Benjamin Walker as the Elven King Gil-galad, Robert Aramayo as the young Elrond, Charles Edwards as the Elven Prince Celebrimbor, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur are also featured.

Adapted from the book series by J.R.R. Tolkien, the show was created by Patrick McKay and John Payne. The show is set thousands of years before the events of «The Hobbit» and «The Lord of the Rings» — in the Second Age, when Sauron and the elves created the rings of power and then secretly forged the One Ring to secretly rule the rest. The era ended with the Battle of the Last Alliance, which is shown in the prologue to Peter Jackson’s trilogy.

The first season was marked by a huge budget of $450 million and a record number of viewers (25 million), which was attracted on the day of the premiere. At the same time, the reviews were quite controversial — for example, the critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes is currently 83%, while the audience rating barely reached 40% (on Amazon claimed review bombing — deliberate spamming with negative reviews to lower the rating of the series).

As for the second, given the first journalistic reviews that came out yesterday — he has 86% based on 42 reviews (Some have characterized the continuation of the as «top-level fantasy» with «the best special effects in the history of television»). We don’t have a viewer’s assessment yet, but we expect it soon

