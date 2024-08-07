The second season of «The Lord of the Rings» will reveal the secrets of the dwarven seals and the Desert of Rune hidden by Tolkien

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The second season of the series «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will tell the story of the seven rings of the dwarves and the Desert of Rhun, which John R.R. Tolkien paid little attention to. There are also new posters and footage from the series.

«The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will fill in empty spaces in the original story. Showrunner and screenwriter Patrick McKay told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

«There are tantalizing hints in the original text that the rings of the dwarves did not actually control the dwarves as Sauron would have liked, but rather fueled their greed. This leads us down a rabbit hole: «What if Peter Mullan [who plays King Durin III] goes mad and becomes the villain in Kazad-dûm in season two? … The whole idea behind making a Second Age show was that it’s not a fixed goal, there’s a huge amount of room for creativity and improvement within a loose structure. The Dwarf Rings is a great example of that: «What exactly did they do?» How might this affect the relationship between father and son?

Another interesting point should be the interpretation of the Rune Desert, where Nora Brandifoot (Marquella Cavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and the Stranger (Daniel Wayman) are heading.

In Tolkien’s works about the Desert of Rhun, we know only that «humans and elves were born there, that Sauron hid there for some time, and that two Blue Wizards traveled there while Gandalf, Saruman, and Radagast were in the west. Traveling into the wilderness can mean that The Stranger — is not Gandalf after allalthough this is the most convincing theory. The show’s co-creator J.D. Payne called Rune a «blank slate» from Tolkien, which allows the show to go to a place that has never been depicted.

«We are big fans of «Lawrence of Arabia», one of the best movies ever made, and we love «Mad Max: Fury Road». These movies are set in a vast desert, but they make the desert feel beautiful. We’ve never seen a desert in the «Lord of the Rings saga before, so the idea of adding that spice to the mix was really exciting for us,» says McKay.

New footage from the second season of the series with Galadriel, the Harfoot, Celebrimbor, and… Sauron in chains has been released.

Two posters for the series have also been released, featuring the beautiful Galadriel and the warlike Elrond in armor.

You will be able to see everything with your own eyes starting from the premiere of the second season «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» on August 29. According to online reviews, the season seems to be more epic and attractive than the previous one, but we’ll see.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Reactor, X Twitter

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.