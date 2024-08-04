The series «The Lord of the Rings» will show a female ëëta — they were considered lost in the Third Age

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The second season of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will feature many of the creatures from J.R.R. Tolkien’s world, and will likely reveal the secrets of some of them, — in particular, the female Entwives, who were lost during the events of «The Lord of the Rings».

By the beginning of the Third Age, the women had left the Ents to establish a garden east of Fangorn Forest in what would become the Brown Lands. After the end of the Second Age, they disappeared. The Ancient One, known from «The Lord of the Rings», went looking for them, but did not find them. As men, they looked after the plants of Middle-earth, but they preferred the smaller ones — small trees, grasses, fruit trees, flowers, and vegetables.

Tolkien wished to keep the fate of the female Ents a secret, but in one of his letters he wrote that he believed they were destroyed by Sauron during the War of the Last Alliance. While some may have survived, those who did probably either fled eastward or were enslaved for economic and agricultural purposes.

The appearance of at least one Entka is hinted at by screenwriter Patrick McKay in SFX magazine. He comments on the previously published a scene from the second season trailer featuring the elf Arondir by Ismael Cruz Cordova. In the August 7 issue of the magazine, which has not yet been released, McKay says:

«This season we have an incredible episode featuring the character Arondir in the middle of the season where he’s going to uncover a mystery that will lead him to a very unexpected encounter with a pair of ents. They are the shepherds of the forest, trees that talk and walk. Ents — are something we know about in Middle-earth, but we’ve never seen a pair of ents, including a female ent».

It is already known that the new series will show several creatures of Middle-earth that were not in the previous adaptations. These will be Grave Spirits (wihti) that threatened Frodo at the beginning of his journey, as well as hill trollsat least one of which was shown in the official screenshot. Of the legendary characters, the audience will see Tom Bombadil on the screen for the first time one of the most powerful and mysterious inhabitants of Middle-earth, as well as the elder of the elves, Kirdan Korabe lwho was previously present only in a short episode at the end of «Return of the King» Peter Jackson.

The second season premiere of «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power» will begin on August 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sources: GamesRadar, The Lord of the Rings Wiki

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.