The second season of the series «Peacekeeper»: James Gunn teases new character, fans express theories

Filming of the sequel to the series «Peacemaker» is already underway, and co-chairman of DC Studios James Gunn shared a hint of a new character.

Director published on social media, an image of a Native American-looking man sitting by a fire with his back to the viewer. The caption: «Who could it be?» encourages comic book fans to make guesses.

The prevailing theory — Apache Chief, a Native American superhero introduced in the animated series «Superfriends» of the 1970s and 1980s. The Chief later inspired the creation of two other characters: Long Shadow in Justice League Unlimited and Manitou Crow in DC comics. All three names have popped up as versions.

The Apache Chief’s superpower was his ability to turn into a fifteen-meter giant, which would fit in with the «Peacemaker» style.

Fans have also speculated that the character could be The Warlord, a rather deep sword-and-sorcery-inspired hero introduced in DC comics in the 70s. Regardless of who the new character turns out to be, the image is the first official look at the second season.

The second «Peacekeeper» does not yet have a release date, but James Gunn recently confirmed a release window in the second half of 2025, after Superman hits theaters. Gunn also says that it will pick up immediately after the first season and that Frank Grillo will join the show as Rick Flagg Sr. (the same character he voices in the animated series «Creature Commandos»).

