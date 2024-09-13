The series «Penguin» debuted with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes: «A near-perfect crime drama with the spirit of the Sopranos»

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

The first reviews of the «Penguin» series have been extremely positive, with critics calling the HBO/Max creation «a near-perfect crime drama» and «a five-star comic book adaptation» that will appeal to even those who are tired of superheroes.

Currently on Rotten Tomatoes at «Penguin» 97% «freshness» based on 45 reviews by specialized publications. Critics mostly praise Colin Farrell’s excellent acting, which was not hindered by a heavy costume, and an interesting story, despite the absence of the Dark Knight. At the same time, some reviews complain about the lack of creativity of the showrunners. Here are some quotes from the reviews:

Amon Warman, Empire: «Spinoff, in which the return to Gotham seems necessary and deserved, thanks to the excellent performances of Colin Farrell and Christine Millioti».

Martin Robinson, London Evening Standard: «This is a five-star series that will definitely appeal to fans of mafia movies. A kind of Italian-American gangster Penguin».

William Malaly, The National: «This is a show that can be recommended even to those who suffer from extreme cases of superhero fatigue».

Daniel Finberg, Hollywood Reporter: «As in many series of this type, the show treats us to vivid threats, sadistic torture and alleged betrayals, presented professionally but not creatively enough».

Jacob Fisher, DiscussingFilm: «The Penguin — is a superbly crafted crime thriller that turns Colin Farrell’s Penguin into one of the best comic book villains of all time».

Lorenze Mozzafari, DigitalSpy: «Penguin — is a spiritual continuation of «The Sopranos» that we never expected».

In «Penguin», directed by Lauren LeFranc, Colin Farrell reprises his role as the villain from Matt Reeves’ «Batman» and attempts to take control of Gotham. Christine Miglioti appears as Sofia Falcone, Clancy Brown plays Salvatore Maroni, and Michael Zegen and Michael Kelly embody the characters of Alberto Falcone and Johnny Vitti, respectively.

The show will debut with the first episode on HBO and Max on September 19, with the rest coming out every Thursday until November 10.

