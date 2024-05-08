The series «Star Wars: Skeleton Crew» with Jude Law will be released for the New Year holidays

The series «Star Wars: Skeleton Crew» will be released before the New Year holidays. The show by John Watts and Christopher Ford is due to be released on Disney Plus around Christmas (late December).

The series is set in the New Republic era and is described as a coming-of-age story inspired by the 1985 adventure film «The Goonies». «Four children embark on an adventure to return home after getting lost in the galaxy and making a discovery on their home planet».

«The tone of Skeleton Crew is an adventure. We wanted it to be a lot of fun. But of course, along with adventure, there is a downside, and that is danger. And when children are in danger, it’s extremely dangerous. So we played around with that, but overall we wanted it to be just a fun adventure,» said Christopher Ford Entertainment Weekly.

The cast includes Jude Law, Ryan Keira Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kirianna Crutter, Tunde Adebimpe, Carrie Condon and Jaleel White. The names of the characters are not disclosed, but Lowe plays a character who helps bring the children home with the help of the Force.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directors of «Everything Everywhere All at Once», and David Lowery («The Green Knight») each directed one episode. The first footage was presented last April at the «Star Wars» celebration in London.

Source: GamesRadar