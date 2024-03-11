News Movie 03-11-2024 at 09:09 comment views icon

The Super Mario Bros. return to the movies — Nintendo and Illumination to release another animated film in 2026

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Katya-96x96.jpg

Kateryna Danshyna

News writer at ITC.ua

The Super Mario Bros. return to the movies — Nintendo and Illumination to release another animated film in 2026

Now the cartoon is under development, however, it is unknown whether it will be a direct sequel to the first — «Super Mario Bros. in the Movies», which debuted last year and earned $1.36 billion worldwide.

There are few details about the plot, but the creator of the Super Mario Bros. Shigeru Miyamoto noted that the «team is thinking about expanding the world even further, which will have a bright and fun story».

Chris Meledandri from Illumination he added, that the team is already «story boarding scenes and designing sets for new environments».

The animated film will be released in the United States on April 3, 2026, and will debut in other regions later that month.

Among others Nintendo announcements — the remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door coming to Switch on May 23, 2024; Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD coming to Switch on June 27, 2024; and Game Boy Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis coming to Nintendo Switch Online on March 12, 2024.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send