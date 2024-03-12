The System Shock remake will be released on Xbox and PlayStation consoles on May 21, 2024 — almost a year after its release on PC in 2023

In two months, System Shock Remake will be released on consoles. This is a remake of the 1994 game. Last year, a PC version of the remake was released, and now owners of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles will also be able to try the updated game. The game will be released on these platforms on May 21, 2024.

So far, the developers are in no hurry to share details about the console versions of System Shock Remake. Most likely, additional information will be provided closer to the game’s release.

System Shock Remake is a remake of the classic computer game. It tells the story of the protagonist’s attempts to access the data of the Citadel space station. Having failed, he has to help defeat the SHODAN artificial intelligence that has taken over the station. So, now the player has to save humanity from a fate worse than death itself. The remake offers updates to the game mechanics, graphics, and artificial intelligence of enemies.

