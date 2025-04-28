The teaser of the series «Alien: Earth» shows a pregnant «xenomorph» and 4 new monsters

The iconic monster with acid instead of blood — is not the only alien threat that the inhabitants of planet Earth face in the new FX series.

New teasers for the series «Alien: Earth», released for Alien Day April 26 is Alien Day in the world. This holiday was organized by 20th Century Fox in 2016. It was the 30th anniversary of James Cameron's «Aliens»., in addition to showing the pregnancy of the xenomorph (or is it a xenomorphine?) in graphic detail, also hinted at the emergence of new species of alien creatures.

Incoming report from Weyland-Yutani: CRITICAL GESTATION COMPLETE. #AlienEarthFX premieres this Summer on FX | @Hulu pic.twitter.com/q4UlVDUEX5 — IGN (@IGN) April 26, 2025

A voiceover in the second announces that at least «five different life forms, unique and deadly, from the darkest corners of the universe have been chosen to return to Earth to study it».

Given the wording, we can assume that these are not new variations or subspecies of the xenomorph, but a completely new alien species.

«I was really interested in putting some of my own thoughts into the design of the xenomorph without touching the silhouette, because that’s sacred», — said showrunner Noah Hawley in previous interviews. «But some of the elements, as we know, whatever the host is, inform what the ultimate creature is. I just wanted to play around a little bit to make it as scary as it should be.

The events of the series «Alien: Earth» takes place two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s original 1979 film and tells the story of a spaceship crash-landing on our planet, with a predatory alien life form hiding on board, in addition to the remnants of the crew.

«As the crew members search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms — and what the team decides to do about this threat could change the Earth forever», — from the official synopsis.

The gigantic cast of the series includes Sidney Chandler, Alex Lauter, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blankin, Baba Sisi, David Risdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Amir Butus, Karen Aldridge and others. The premiere is scheduled for the summer of 2025 — no exact dates yet, but we are waiting for an announcement with a full trailer.

Previously published short teasers showed an invasion of Earth from the point of view of a xenomorph and showed what was happening on the ship through the eyes of a red-headed ship’s a cat that looked a lot like Jonesy.