The thriller «Mothers’ Instinct» with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain will be released on April 4

In a month’s time, «Mothers’ Instinct» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas. This is a psychological thriller starring «Oscar» winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

The film tells the story of two friends, Alice (Jessica Chastain) and Celine (Anne Hathaway). They seem to have it all: each has a full cup at home — loving husbands, children, a comfortable life in a wealthy suburb. And their neighborly and strong friendship. A tragic accident destroys this perfect harmony. Guilt, suspicion, and paranoia combine to destroy the friendship and possibly their lives.

The film «Mothers’ Instinct» was directed by Benoît Delhomme, for whom the film was his directorial debut. The script was adapted by Sarah Conradt.

The film stars Anne Hathaway («Ocean’s 8», «Con Artists», «Interstellar») and Jessica Chastain («Molly’s Game, «It 2», «The Martian», «Interstellar»), who is also the producer of «Mothers’ Instinct». The film also features actors Josh Charles («Memory», «The Good Wife», «Blood for Blood») and Anders Daniels Lee («The Worst Man in the World», «Personal Shopper», «Oslo 22»).

The psychological thriller «Mothers’ Instinct» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on April 4, 2024.