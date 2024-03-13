The Ukrainian trailer for the horror movie «The First Omen»

20th Century Studios and Phantom Four Films have created the horror film «The First Omen». It tells the story of a young American woman who is sent to Rome. There she must begin a life of service to the church.

Upon arriving in Rome, the heroine is confronted with darkness that tests her faith and conceals a terrible conspiracy aimed at giving birth to universal evil. Therefore, she will try to expose this criminal conspiracy, which should lead to the birth of the Antichrist.

The movie «The First Omen» will be the sixth entry in the franchise. It is a prequel to the very first film, which was released in 1976. The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson («Legion»). The plot is based on a story by Ben Jacobi. The main roles were played by Nell Tiger Free (TV series «Game of Thrones»), Tawfik Barghom («Rhythm Section»), Bill Nighy («Love Actually», «Pirates of the Caribbean»), Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance and others.

The movie «The First Omen» will be released in Ukraine on April 4, 2024.