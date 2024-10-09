The Volkswagen Tayron is a new SUV with a wide range of engines and configurations starting at €45.5 thousand.

Volkswagen introduced a new car called Tayron in Europe. It has been available in China since 2018 and is now making its way to the company’s European portfolio. In fact, it is a seven-seater version of the latest generation Tiguan. In other words, it replaces the old Tiguan Allspace sold in Europe.

The new Volkswagen Tayron is located in the company’s lineup between the Tiguan and the larger Touareg. It can be considered the equivalent of the Skoda Kodiaq. Inside and out, the design is not unexpected, given that it looks very similar to a stretched Tiguan. Its length is 4770 mm, which is 231 mm longer than the base crossover. To accommodate the third row of seats (although it will also be available in a two-row version), its wheelbase has been increased by 114 mm to 2791 mm. Tayron has a width of 1852 mm and a height of 1660 mm. Both parameters are slightly higher than those of the Tiguan.

Behind the seats, the trunk volume ranges from 345 liters (for the third-row version) to 885 liters (for the two-row model). Fold down the second row, and the volume jumps to 2090 liters for the two-row model and 1905 liters for the three-row configuration. The Volkswagen Tayron will also be available in a hybrid version, but only with two rows of seats. Since the battery takes up some space, the useful trunk volume will be reduced to 705 liters with the rear seats up and to 1915 liters when they are folded. If this is not enough, the car is capable of towing a trailer weighing up to 2.5 tons.

All versions of the Tayron are equipped with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. In the case of the plug-in hybrid, a six-gear automatic transmission is available, and for the ICE version, a seven-gear automatic transmission is available. The PHEV versions have exclusively front-wheel drive, as do the base versions with gasoline and diesel engines. In the initial configuration, the new crossover has a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with an output of 148 hp and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is complemented by mild hybrid technology and can operate on only two cylinders to save fuel when additional power is not required.

The engine lineup also offers a fuel-efficient 2.0 TDI diesel with the same 148 hp but much more torque at 360 Nm. The all-wheel-drive version has a more powerful 2.0 TDI engine that produces 201 hp and 400 Nm. VW will also sell the Tayron with a pair of 2.0 TSI gasoline engines, one with 148 hp and 320 Nm and the other with —261 hp and 400 Nm.

The plug-in hybrids offer two versions of the powertrain, which combine a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and an electric motor. In one case, 201 hp is provided, in the other – 268 hp. The PHEV contains a 19.7 kWh lithium-ion battery with 50 kW of DC charging support. A full charge lasts for 100 km of driving range. Combined with a gasoline tank, the Tayron eHybrid can cover approximately 850 km.

The interior of the Volkswagen Tayron has a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, traditional steering wheel buttons, but no additional screen for the passenger.