The Witcher 3 may get new DLC on the scale of «Blood and Wine» insider says

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt may receive a new story DLC more than 10 years after its release, a Polish insider says. If the information is confirmed, we will get the addition of the «Hearts of Stone» or «Blood and Wine» level.

Polish YouTuber and gaming industry commentator Boris Niespolak in podcast Rock i Borys said he has received confirmation from several independent sources. According to him, CD Projekt RED is preparing a new story DLC for The Witcher 3 in collaboration with Fool’s Theory — the same studio that is working on the remake of the first The Witcher.

«According to the information we have received, the announced secret project that CD Projekt RED is working on together with Fool’s Theory is a storyline DLC for The Witcher 3. This information has been confirmed by several independent sources», — Niespolak says.

Niespolak suggests that the release of the add-on may take place in 2026. He also outlined a possible release order: first — support for mods on consoles, then DLC for The Witcher 3, then the full story of Ciriand finally — a remake of the first part. But it’s important to keep in mind that CD Projekt RED hasn’t commented on anything. Leaks should be treated with caution, even if the source looks convincing: Niespolak has previously published accurate insights about CDPR.

The original language of the video is Polish, but in the subtitle settings you can choose automatic translation into Ukrainian or English

It’s equally important to mention that Fool’s Theory — is an experienced studio that worked on The Thaumaturge, Seven: The Days Long Gone and helped CDPR with Witcher 3. If they are indeed commissioned to create a new DLC, it will be the first major storyline expansion of the series in more than 8 years since the last one. What the structure of the expansion might be is a mystery. Whether it’s really a new story with the size of «Hearts of Stone» or «Blood and Wine» is not yet clear.

CDPR has previously released a small expansion with armor and a quest in honor of the Netflix series. And although this content was free, the new DLC is likely to be more extensive — at least according to comparisons with full-fledged paid add-ons.

If CD Projekt RED decides not to return to work on new content for The Witcher 3, fans can still count on new stories — albeit through the efforts of the community. For example, ITC.ua recently mentioned return of the skill system from the first game with over 200 new abilities or about play The Price Of Neutrality DLC from the first game. Another major modernist project is called The Last Wish, which aims to recreate Andrzej Sapkowski’s book of the same name. In the alpha version, you can complete a quest that became the first adaptation of the events that led to Geralt being called the Butcher of Blaviken. The gameplay demonstration is presented below in the video from xLetalis.

Today, The Witcher universe continues to thrive. For example, the fourth season of the series Netflix’s The Witcher is already in post-production — is expected to premiere in 2025. And Andrzej Sapkowski’s new book — «Crossing of Ravens» — will be released in Ukrainian later this year. We are also developing The Witcher 4, which recently received a technical presentation. Although it doesn’t show the final gameplay, the picture and details of the setting still look convincing.

Source: Wccftech / Redanian Intelligence