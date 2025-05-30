The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive mod support on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S by the end of 2025

CD Projekt Red continues to delight fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — on the 10th anniversary of the cult game, they are preparing support for cross-platform mods.

The update will bring support for mods on PS55, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The patch will be released by the end of 2025 and will allow players on all three platforms to share mods via the mod.io service.

Players won’t have to pay — downloading, creating, and installing mods will be free for everyone who owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. To use cross-mods, you will need a mod.io account, which will need to be linked to your CDPR account. You can create it directly in the in-game menu or on the mod.io website. Modders will be able to upload and update their work through the same site.

Mods will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. However, not all mods made for PC will be transferable to consoles — it will depend on the platforms’ content policies. In addition, mods must comply with the fan rules and the CDPR license agreement.

Important: when it comes to mods with scripts, there will be nuances. In order to be approved for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, they must be created using REDkit — the official modding tool. This is not required for texture mods, packs, and similar changes. REDkit is the same toolkit used by the developers of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

That said, if you don’t want to use mod.io, it’s not a problem. Existing services mods remain availablebut mod.io will be the only way to access the modifications on consoles. CD Projekt Red promises to share more detailed information closer to the release of the update.

Earlier, the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released limited edition controllers of The Witcher. They also announced a discount on the trilogy that has already ended. CD Projekt Red also said that the main efforts of the developers are aimed at The Witcher 4 with Ciri and Cyberpunk 2, which will have a new city. At the same time Cyberpunk has entered the pre-production stage.

Source: The Witcher