The Witcher 3 REDkit mod editor will be released on May 21 — it will be free for all owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

CD Projekt RED has announced that The Witcher 3 REDkit, an expanded mod editor, will be released on May 21, 2024. The editor based on the game’s engine will be available for free to everyone who owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC.

Witcher 3 REDkit pre-order lists are available on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Those modders who are eager to try out the tool can access the test version on Steam.

The mod editor will provide more opportunities for creators, including the creation of quests. The tools are close to those used by the game’s developers. The release can give «a new lease of life to» Witcher 3, created 9 years ago. REDkit will also allow editing the content of the game itself or integrating new elements into it.

However, support for the mod editor and the mods themselves remains a PC exclusive. Unlike Bethesda, CD Projekt RED has no plans to promote them on consoles. It’s also worth mentioning that on May 17, CDPR will stop supporting «The Witcher 3» on Windows 7 and 8.1 — the game will continue to work, but will no longer receive official patches. Company announced the fashion editor in the fall 2023.


