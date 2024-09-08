The world’s first triple smartphone Huawei Mate XT — official image and video, release on Tuesday

On September 10, Huawei will unveil the world’s first triple-folding smartphone, the Mate XT. Now the first official image of Huawei Mate XT has appeared. The only illustration in the company’s Chinese store shows all three doors of the smartphone with two hinges, but does not show any screen.

Huawei’s store notes that the Mate XT will come in 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB storage configurations. The company is accepting pre-orders for the Huawei Mate XT until September 19, with sales starting the next day.

Huawei has recently published a teaser showing the back of the Mate XT from only one side. For the first time, it became known that the smartphone received red-brown eco-leather and golden metal elements in its design.

Huawei hasn’t disclosed anything else about the Mate XT, but the first triple smartphone will be unveiled on Tuesday. The latest rumors say that the expected price of Huawei Mate XT smartphone is $2250-$2400.

