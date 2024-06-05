Thomas Shelby — is here. Cillian Murphy’s «Peaky Blinders» has officially received the «green light» from Netflix

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy returns to the role of a Birmingham crime gang leader in the film version of the «Peaky Blinders» franchise.

Netflix has officially confirmed the development of a «Peaky Blinders» — movie starring Cillian Murphy and directed by Tom Harper, the first season of the original series.

«It looks like Tommy Shelby isn’t done with me yet… It’s a pleasure to be working with Steven Knight and Tom Harper again on the movie version of «Peaky Blinders». This is for the fans of»,” Murphy said.

Steven Knight, the creator of «Peaky Blinders», will appear as a co-producer.

«I’m really excited that this movie is about to happen,» Knight said. «It’s going to be an explosive chapter in the history of the «Peaky Blinders». Their full version in the war».

The details of the plot, as well as further casting, remain under wraps — but it is likely that the film will focus on two stories that will tell about the next generation of characters, which will be connected to the Shelby family with Thomas at the head.

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024

Earlier it became known that the film «Peaky Blinders» will potentially receive a larger budget than the series, and the production will start in the fall of 2024 and will be produced in cooperation with BBC Film.

According to rumors, Netflix is developing two spinoffs for the series «Peaky Blinders» — another one, which will be a prequel, will focus on Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby criminal clan.