The movie «Peaky Blinders» will start shooting in the fall of 2024 — with a star cast and a bigger budget than the series

Cillian Murphy will reprise the role of Thomas Shelby.

The original series ended two years ago, and after it was released on Netflix, it gained an even larger audience of fans. The director of «Peaky Blinders» Steven Knight confirmed that the movie version will be released and announced the filming process for the fall of 2024, writes Collider.

«It will happen in September. I’m just doing the final polishing. We have everything organized, we have all the necessary commitments, we are ready to go. The budget will be bigger, but because we know we’re closing this chapter, we’re all going to try to do our best. Killian is for that. I can’t wait to start filming».

To date, Cillian Murphy, the lead actor in the series «Peaky Blinders», has advanced his career a lot — the actor won «Oscar» for portrayed by J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 blockbuster.

«Isn’t that amazing? I’m very happy for him because he deserves it. After every award he won, he would text me and say, «I really can’t wait to start filming «Peaky», — says Knight, confirming that Murphy will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby in the film.

There are no details about the plot yet, but it is likely that the film will focus on two stories — it will tell about the next generation of characters that will be connected to the Shelby family, with Thomas at the head.

«I know what two stories the movie will tell, but I don’t know how the story will unfold. In season six, we’re bringing in a new generation, and they’re going to be a part of what happens in the movie,» Knight adds.

According to last year’s Bloomberg report, Netflix is developing two spinoffs for the series «Peaky Blinders» — another one, which will be a prequel, will focus on Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby criminal clan