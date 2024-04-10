Three of the four iPhone 16s will have larger batteries (iPhone 16 Plus has smaller), and the Apple Watch is credited with a more economical display

Information about the battery capacity of smartphones of the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 line has appeared on the Internet. According to the leaks, most of the new models will have batteries of increased capacity compared to their predecessors. The only exception is the iPhone 16 Plus, which will have a smaller battery than its predecessor.

Why this is the case is unclear, as apart from the size difference, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to have an identical set of features. It can be assumed that the reduction in capacity will remain invisible due to increased efficiency in other areas. On the other hand, by reducing the battery capacity, Apple may be trying to increase the differentiation between the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max to push customers to buy more expensive versions.

According to other rumors, this year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts an extended battery life of over 30 hours (compared to 29 hours for the iPhone 15 Pro Max). Additionally, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to have slightly larger displays.

Some information about the next-generation Apple Watch has also emerged. It is noted that Apple plans to use a new OLED panel technology with low power consumption to reduce the power consumption of the always-on display function. It is LPTO TFT (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide thin-film transistor) technology — a method of applying oxide to the leading TFT transistor and switching transistors behind each pixel. The switching transistors control the voltage applied to the liquid crystal cells, allowing for precise control of the amount of light passing through each pixel.

Existing OLED displays in the Apple Watch use LPTO TFT in only a few switching transistors and rely on LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) technology for most of the transistors as well as the conductive TFT. Switching to LTPO OLEDs will result in lower leakage current and more stable operation at low refresh rates, resulting in overall power savings. However, the disadvantage is that this technology makes it more difficult to manufacture TFT substrates.

This information has also led to speculation that Apple intends to bring LPTO OLED technology to other products such as the iPhone in the future.

