TikTok suddenly launched a new social network Whee — the app appeared on Google Play without an announcement

As it turns out, the creators of TikTok, the hugely popular app for short videos, have been working on a new app called Whee, which is already available on Google Play.

APKMirror founder Artem Russakovsky (originally from Ukraine) was the first to notice Whee.

Am I the first one to report this? Bytedance, the developer of Tiktok, is testing a new app called Whee. It’s currently not available in the US but it is live in over a dozen countries.https://t.co/iNVQlVQ5C2https://t.co/n9rKnrHovE — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 18, 2024

The app is currently available for download in Google Play (for a limited list of countries) — with only 10+ downloads. Whee APK files are also available on third-party websites.

The developer TikTok Pte. Ltd. describes Whee as a new social application that can keep users connected with their close friends «through spontaneous moments in life». The official description says that the app will allow you to take and share photos «that only your friends» will see — in short, something like another Instagram.

We would like to remind you that TikTok itself There are big problems in the US now — legislators require blocking the app if it is not transferred to a new owner. In Ukraine, there are also launched a petition to ban the social network because of its ties to China and the spread of disinformation and Russian propaganda — it is currently collected more than 11,000 votes out of the 25,000 required.