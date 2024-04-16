«To conquer space, to know any language»: An IT recruiter shares a vacancy with a salary of $800

IT recruiter Inna Bogatyr shared a rather colorful job posting on LinkedIn: the candidate is required to have «the ability to speak so that the resume shines» and «knowledge of any language».

The job posting has already received 212 responses (at the time of writing).

This is what is required of a candidate:

«the ability to talk so that your resume shines and interviews — are cool chats»;

«understanding and feeling of how to successfully fill vacancies for cool teams around the world»;

«knowledge of languages — any language, because we are accelerating around the globe!»

«You are not just a recruiter, but a real talent hunter! You are not looking for employees, but for cool teams that are ready to conquer the world. You’re not afraid of remote work because you live in the online space and know how to stay in touch», — and this is how Djinni describes the candidate’s mission.

They offer from $800 to $1200 for this.

The users speculated that the job description was generated by ChatGPT. But they probably forgot to edit it.