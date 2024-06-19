To the sauna instead of a gamedev: the director of a studio that hasn’t released a single game obliged the employees to steam naked with him

The scandal in the gamemakerJacek Piurkowski, the creative director of the Polish Spectrum Studio, demanded that his employees go to the sauna naked, allegedly to better prepare for the creation of the game — about it reports GameDev.DOU. Studio is currently works on a sauna management simulator (yes, this also seems strange), and before that, she hadn’t made a single game of her own.

«The main character will be a sauna master and will be responsible for performances in different saunas (smells, music, choreography, everything)» — reports a description of the project, where there are many more amazing things.

Polish narrative designer and writer Aleksandra Wolna spoke to Piurkowski. In the conversation, he told us that naked visits to the sauna are a work obligation for the studio’s employees:

«My narrative girls have to go to the sauna with me to create an amazing scenario».

The creative director claims that it is impossible to create a game about a sauna without visiting a sauna. But we don’t need to remind you once again that modern games also contain a lot of murder, violence, drugs, and even magic — it would be extremely difficult to create game stories about this with this approach, but there are many very successful ones.

Jacek Piurkowski’s approach to the case was criticized by social media users and representatives of the Polish game industry. In particular, The Astronauts creative director Adrian Chmielarz saidthat, firstly, the idea of experiencing something to create a script is «worthless», and secondly, if the manager insisted on it, he should have asked the employees to visit the sauna in a form and company convenient for them, with the studio paying for such an experience.