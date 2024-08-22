«Todd, I’m tired of walking»: Starfield has a car thanks to Phil Spencer’s complaints

The Games section is published with the support of ?

At Gamescom 2024, Bethesda presented the first expansion for Starfield — Shattered Space. With it, players received a car for moving around the planets, which was personally designed by Phil Spencer.

The Rev-8 buggy is available to all players and resembles the «Mako» from Mass Effect, and it also has a machine gun. Starfield is filled with giant planets that extremely boring to wander on foot. It also seems strange that the interstellar civilization has no cars. So, apart from a jetpack, travelers have no help. Todd Howard used to say:

«In a sense you have a vehicle, I mean you obviously have a spaceship, you can travel in space. But on the surface, you have a jetpack that you can upgrade, and that’s super fun, a new experience for us».

No one was satisfied with this excuse. Even Xbox CEO Phil Spencer was among those who were not convinced. At Gamescom, Spencer noted that his presence there prevented him from testing the Rev-8:

«I asked Todd for cars. «Come on, Todd, I want cars in this game. I’m tired of walking on this planet». I thought the trailer for this looked good last night, so I can’t wait to drive around the planets in Starfield».

It’s good when game developers listen to players. But it works best when the player is their boss. I wonder how many times Phil Spencer reminded Todd Howard about the car?

The Rev-8 is in the game right now, and the Shattered Space DLC will be available on September 30. The Rev-8 buggy appears several times in the trailer, so there will be plenty of room to drive it.

Source: PC Gamer

