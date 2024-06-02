The anime series «Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft» (Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft) has received a trailer and a release date. New adventures in the Tomb Raider franchise will be released on Netflix on October 10. In addition to the trailer, Netflix provided some plot details, confirming that the events will take place after the Shadow of the Tomb Raider game.

«Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft» picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider) and will show the next chapter of the adventures of the adventurous heroine. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft continues to explore ancient secrets and uncover lost truths in exciting and dangerous places».

A new anime is in development at Netflix starting around 2021. Hayley Atwell is voicing Lara Croft, and Earl Baylon will continue the role of Jonah Maya from the game. The new series is written and produced by Tasha Huo, the author of «The Witcher: Bloodline». Executive producers are Dmitry M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, Jacob Robinson, Dallas Dickinson, Noah Hughes, Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. The series is produced by Legendary Television.

Source: IGN