Top-of-the-line Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor was on sale for £199 (£1400 off) — ticktaker says he managed to buy it

This weekend, Samsung, probably by accident, priced its Odyssey OLED G9 ultra-wide 49-inch gaming monitor at just £199 in the UK. This was due to a £1400 discount that was listed on Samsung’s official website.

The unprecedented generosity of Samsung was shared by a TikTok user. He claims that he placed an order on Samsung’s eBay page in time, where there was also a similar deal.

Journalist PC Gamer Jacob Ridley regrets that he didn’t make it in time «to get to the screen» — when he went to the page, the offer was listed as sold out. He managed to take a few screenshots before the price went up again.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 — 49-inch curved ultra-wide monitor with a DQHD resolution (5120×1440), 0.03 ms response time, 240 Hz refresh rate, and 32:9 aspect ratio. It has Samsung Smart TV with access to the Gaming Hub cloud gaming center.

Such a discount is one way to move inventory quickly, although it’s hard to imagine that Samsung did it on purpose. Mistakes like this sometimes happen in online stores, and often they honor the deal to avoid losing face The author of this news once bought a motherboard for half the price.

If the actual sale did take place, Samsung lost £1400 on each monitor, and someone is probably responsible for that. Yes, on the flip side of luck, there may be someone who has suffered.