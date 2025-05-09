Trailer for fantasy action movie «Old Guard 2» — Uma Thurman still wants to «Kill Bill», but is targeting Charlize Theron

Netflix has released the first trailer for «The Old Guard 2» —, the sequel to the 2020 fantasy action film starring Charlize Theron as the leader of the team of immortal warriors Andy.

In the trailer, it seems that Andi has finally found peace, even though she has lost her immortality, until a new enemy, played by Uma Thurman, stands in her way.

«For centuries I have been watching you. I will destroy you and everything you stand for with a power you cannot even imagine,» Thurman tells his colleague in the trailer. When Theron asks Tua (Henry Golding) who she is, he replies: «She is the first of the immortals. She knows your history, your relationships… I’m afraid of what she’s capable of».

All this ends with a sword fight with the vibes of a katana battle scene with «Kill Bill». It seems that the Bride is still in business.

Separately, the trailer hinted at expanding the story of Queen (Veronica Ngo) — an immortal doomed to eternal drowning for witchcraft who was rescued from the Iron Maiden at the bottom of the ocean in the epilogue of the first film. The rest of the cast includes Matthias Schoenarts, Kiki Lane, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

«Booker (Shaughnessy) is still in exile after his betrayal, and Quinn (Ngo) seeks revenge after escaping from his underwater prison. Andi struggles with her newfound mortality when a mysterious threat arises that could jeopardize everything she’s worked for for thousands of years,» the official synopsis reads. «The team turns to Tua (Golding), an old friend who may hold the key to unlocking the mystery of immortality».

The sequel was directed by Victoria Mahoney from a screenplay by Greg Rucka, who adapted his own graphic novel. «Old Guard 2» will debut on Netflix on July 2.