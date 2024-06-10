Trailer for the new Fable from Playground Games — «long in the making» to be released in 2025

At the Xbox Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2024, Microsoft showed the second trailer for the Fable reboot by Playground Games. This time, the release window was announced as «long-awaited» — Fable will be released in 2025. Both companies still reveal few details about the game

The new Fable, developed by the studio behind the Forza Horizon series, was first announced back in 2020. At that time, the revival of the fantasy role-playing game series was spoken of as a «new beginning». The reboot is the first major game in the series since Fable 3 in 2010.

The new trailer shows a retired hero who claims to have been Albion’s greatest adventurer. He helped train the new protagonist of the upcoming RPG. The video shows hints of the gameplay.

«What does it mean to be a hero? In last year’s trailer, this question was answered by Dave, a gardener turned giant. This year, we get a much darker image from Humphrey, played by British comedian Matt King. Humphrey was once Albion’s greatest hero, but his glory days are long gone. In Fable, Humphrey will be forced into retirement as a mysterious figure from his past threatens the very existence of Albion», — Xbox Wired.

Fable is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Studios has high hopes for the game.

Sources: IGN, Kotaku