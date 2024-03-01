«Tron: Ares» — the first ook at the threequel of the cult Disney sci-fi series

Production on the film began in Vancouver in January, and the premiere is scheduled for 2025.

On Thursday, Disney released the first still from «Tron: Ares» — the upcoming third film in the «Tron» franchise, which includes the original 1982 film and the sequel «Tron: Legacy» from 2010.

The film, starring Jared Leto, will tell the story of the extremely complex Ares program, which will be sent from the digital world to the real world on a dangerous mission that marks the first encounter between humanity and AI beings.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning, who has directed «Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales» and «Maleficent: Mistress of Evil» for Disney after his breakthrough with «Kon-Tiki» in 2012. In addition to Leto, the cast includes Greta Lee («The Morning Show»), Evan Peters («Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story»), Hassan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne wrote the screenplay, while Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger produced with Russell Allen as executive producer. The film is scheduled for release in 2025.