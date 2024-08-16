Trunk door of «heavy-duty» Tesla Cybertruck bent due to cargo transportation — without exceeding the weight limit

Some people think that Tesla Cybertruck — is not a very good truck (i.e., a cargo carrier). A new practical case confirms this.

On the forum of the Cybertruck Owners Club, one of the users complained that the rear trunk door of the car was deformed. This happened during the normal transportation of cargo, without exceeding the weight.

«I am warning everyone about the transportation of items. I made sure that the weight limit was not exceeded, however, as the cargo moved, it obviously put too much pressure on the trunk door and now it is deformed», — xhawk101 writes.

The owner of Cybertruck added that the door, fortunately, still closes, but it has deformed and formed a gap. The trunk was loaded with 3.65-meter-long composite boards Tesla promisesThe electric pickup truck can withstand a load of more than 1130 kg — as stated on the official website, this is the «equivalent of the weight of an average African elephant». It also says that the «ultra-hard stainless steel exoskeleton helps reduce dents and damage». According to the owner, the trunk turned out to be neither super-strong nor just strong, to transport the wooden flooring.

The forum poster regrets this and says that he probably wouldn’t have transported the boards if he had known this would happen — but he didn’t. Also, it is obvious that the cargo was not secured because, according to the owner, it moved while accelerating with Tesla’s cruise control, which takes into account traffic on the road.

Nevertheless, the declared heavy-duty body, provided that the weight is not exceeded, should be able to withstand such loads. There are many situations when you need to suddenly increase speed, and there are no warnings about such deformations. Especially for a car that is advertised as heavy-duty and currently costs about $100,000.

