Twenty-second: Stories of Underground Kharkiv – a visual novel about survival in the Kharkiv subway in the first days of the war is out on Steam

The Ukrainian game Twenty-second: Stories of Underground Kharkiv by Brenntkopf Studio Kharkiv has been released on Steam. It is a quest and visual novel that tells the story of the events of 2022 in the Kharkiv subway, during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Russians’ attempt to capture Kharkiv.

Twenty-second: Stories of Underground Kharkiv takes place in the first days of the war, when Kharkiv was bombed and shelled by the Russians. People, seeking protection from bombs and missiles, went down into the subway, which became a real bomb shelter for the citizens.

The first-person game offers to control the actions of a history teacher who is trying to organize his life in the unusual conditions of a subway station filled with strangers. The player will have to prepare for lessons, prepare places of refuge for people, participate in the life of the station, and help other people. In the subway, you will have to «live» 6 days. The main events will unfold at the metro station on August 23 «».

According to the developers, the game Twenty-second: Stories of Underground Kharkiv is anti-war. There is no violence in it, but it raises the topic of war, as well as human behavior during the war.

Twenty-second: Stories of Underground Kharkiv is available for sale on Steam at a price of UAH 50.